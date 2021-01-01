From freeman

Freeman PFR2190 Pneumatic 21 Degree 3-1/2" Full Round Head Framing Nailer with Case Ergonomic and Lightweight Nail Gun with Interchangeable Trigger, Tool-Free Depth Adjust, and No Mar Tip, Black

$139.00
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Nailed it: This 21 degree Pneumatic framing Nailer features a lightweight and durable magnesium body, ergonomic secure handle, and interchangeable trigger for quick fire or single shot function. It's ideal for professional contractors and home DIY projects. Versatile and powerful: the framing Nailer features tool-free finger depth adjustment and a no mar tip, making it adaptable for different working surfaces. It's perfect for framing, wall sheathing, siding installation, subfloors, pallet building, wood box assembly, and fencing. The right tool for the job: We're committed to providing outstanding value, top tier customer service and long-lasting, high-quality products. We make nailers and staplers for every purpose, from roofing to siding to flooring and everything in between. Quality and durability: We manufacture tools with the most durable materials under strict quality control guidelines, suitable for professional contractors and do-it-yourselfers alike. Our tools are sold, distributed, serviced, and warrantied in the USA. Tough and dependable: we make an array of durable construction Tools and Accessories, including staplers and nailers For siding, flooring, framing, finish, and roofing. Compare our products to similar items by Makita, Hitachi, BOSTITCH, Seneo, Passcode, and DEWALT.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com