Hardware Resources PFR-B Pedestal Foot with Decorative Styling 4-1/2"H x 6-3/8"W x 1"D Natural Oak Millwork Feet Pedestal
Hardware Resources PFR-B Pedestal Foot with Decorative Styling, 4-1/2"H x 6-3/8"W x 1"D Features:Apply your choice of wood stainElegantly carved from premium quality woodCovered by a Limited Lifetime Warranty to the original purchaserSpecifications:Height: 4-1/2"Width: 6-3/8"Depth: 1"Product Variations:PFL-B: Pedestal Foot, 4-1/2"H x 6-3/8"W x 1"DPFR-B (This Model): Pedestal Foot, 4-1/2"H x 6-3/8"W x 1"D Pedestal Natural Oak