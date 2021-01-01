PROFLO PFMB2424 24" X 24" Floor Mounted Mop Service Sink with Integral Drain White Fixture Floor Service Sink Floor Mount

PROFLO PFMB2424 24" X 24" Floor Mounted Mop Service Sink with Integral Drain Product Features: All Proflo products are factory tested before disbursement - 100% guaranteed to function flawlesslyService basin is constructed of a durable composite materialFully covered under Proflo's 1-year fixtures warrantySingle basin design - maximizes workspaceFeatures an integral molded drainDrain located in center of basinFloor mounted installation typeAll hardware required for installation is includedProduct Specifications: Height: 10" (measured from the bottom of sink to the top of the rim)Overall Width: 24" (measured from the back outer rim to the front outer rim)Overall Length: 24" (measured from the left outer rim to the right outer rim)Drain Outlet Connection: 3” Floor Mount White