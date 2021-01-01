From canon
Canon PFI-310 Y - yellow - original - ink tank
Advertisement
These cartridges are made mainly of plastic material making local recycling and local energy recovery possible. When local recycling is utilized, environmental impacts associated with the transportation of cartridges are reduced.To support local recycling and energy recovery, Canon has engraved a plastic resin code on each cartridge. Canon large-format ink cartridges are safe for local recycling and local energy recovery facilities.