PROFLO PF8890 Orrs 24" Towel Bar Polished Chrome Bathroom Hardware Towel Bar
PROFLO PF8890 Orrs 24" Towel Bar PROFLO PF8890 Features:Covered under PROFLO's limited lifetime residential warranty and 5 year commercial warrantyConstructed from zincAll hardware required for installation is includedCoordinates with products from the Orrs lineSecure mounting assembly I includedPROFLO PF8890 Specifications:Center to Center: 24" (distance between installation centers)Projection (Depth): 3-1/8" (wall to edge of product)Height: 1-15/16" (top to bottom) Polished Chrome