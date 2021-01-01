Pezzettina Table and Base by Vondom - Color: Orange (56014F-ORANGE)

The beauty of the Pezzettina table lies in the organic form of its base. Inspired by the unconforming shapes and movement of nature, the Pezzettina Table appears to grow from the earth, bringing balance of the natural world into the setting of a modern home. Like most Vondom products, the pedestal is 100% recyclable. Vondom goes beyond the product itself and extends to the deployment of cutting-edge machinery, such as advanced roto-molding technology. Shaping polyethylene into sophisticated contours through this green manufacturing process is a near impossible feat, resulting in the production of highly exclusive lighting products. Shape: Square. Color: Orange.