Pezzettina Planter Small, Illuminated by Vondom (56006W)

Pezzettina Planter Small, Illuminated embodies the flowing, curving beauty of the natural world to bring a rudimentary sense of the environment into the modern home. Even illuminated from within, this planter will add a serene stone-like aesthetic to your outdoor or indoor space while keeping the cutting-edge feel of premium polyethylene material from Vondom. Light up a dining space with the White Light Planters, or allow the lights to coordinate together alongside the music with RGB LED DMX. Vondom goes beyond the product itself and extends to the deployment of cutting-edge machinery, such as advanced roto-molding technology. Shaping polyethylene into sophisticated contours through this green manufacturing process is a near impossible feat, resulting in the production of highly exclusive lighting products.