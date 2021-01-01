Pezzettina Armrest Chair by Vondom - Color: Green - Finish: White - (56005-PISTACHIO)

The Pezzettina Armrest Chair draws upon the natural world of cloud and stone for its unlikely beauty. This sled-base chair complements the original shapes of the Pezzettina collection, with its askew rounded rhombus armrests and trapazoidal base frame. Like most Vondom products, the chair is 100% recyclable, not that you would ever stop loving it! Vondom goes beyond the product itself and extends to the deployment of cutting-edge machinery, such as advanced roto-molding technology. Shaping polyethylene into sophisticated contours through this green manufacturing process is a near impossible feat, resulting in the production of highly exclusive lighting products. Color: Green. Finish: BASIC/MATTE