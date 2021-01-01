CHF NORTH Pewter Striped Blackout Curtain - 50 in. W x 95 in. L, Silver

Advertisement
Be fashionable and environmentally friendly with this room-darkening, energy-efficient window covering! Grommet top tailored window panel is constructed of a lovely faux silk polyester fabric backed in a white polyester lining, maximizing energy-efficiency and room-darkening properties. Panel is accented with 1.5-inch metal grommets to accommodate either a standard or decorative drapery rod; to hang, simply slide the rod through the grommets. Single, wide-width panel measures a generous 50 inches wide. Panel is sold individually; use multiple panels to cover wider windows or add fullness. Color: Pewter.