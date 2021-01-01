Matte StoneTM construction: Vigo's proprietary Matte StoneTM composite is a non-porous, matte finish, hygienic, solid to the core, seamless material that resists scratches, stains, chips, and impact to create a sleek and beautiful sink. Above counter installation: vessel bowl sink installs above the counter for a modern look that is sure to complement bathrooms of any design aesthetic whether they are modern, contemporary, traditional, or transitional. Resilient surface: exquisite bathroom sink construction is stain, scratch, and impact-resistant, as well as fire retardant to ensure that the piece remains in your bathroom for a lifetime; this sink's non-porous surface prevents discoloration and fading. Hand polished: this bathroom sink is built with acute attention to detail and is hand polished to ensure a personal touch with every purchase. Additional components: a matching finish pop-up drain may be purchased separately. Certified safe: this bathroom sink has been certified by the IAPMO and is ADA compliant to make it accessible for use by All. Easy to clean: simply wipe the interior surface or exterior of this bathroom sink with a damp cloth for easy cleaning and to maintain a fresh, clean appearance. DIY installation: this vessel bowl bathroom sink easily installs above the countertop with user friendly installation instructions. Quality assured warranty: All VIGO bathroom sinks feature a Limited Lifetime Warranty. VIGO Petunia Matte White Matte Stone Vessel Rectangular Bathroom Sink (22.75-in x 15.75-in) | VG04002