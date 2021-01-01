This PetSafe Citronella Spray Can Refill works with PetSafe Spray Bark Control and Remote Training products. Citronella can be a more effective deterrent for some dogs than the unscented spray. Easy to attach and highly effective, these refills are the deterrent you've been searching for to elicit desired behavior from your pup. Features: 300-400 sprays per can Stain-free formula Environmentally friendly formula Includes: 1 Refill Intended Pet(s): Dogs 6 months and older Compatible With: PetSafe Spray Bark Control Collars and Remote Trainers Product Instructions: To properly refill collar the unit must be turned off. Make sure the spray can is upright while you firmly press the nozzle down into the refill port. Hold for 15 seconds and remove. If spray leaks out during refill, you may need PetSafe Spray Control, Refill - Citronella, Size: 3 Fl oz | PetSmart