The perfect door for extreme climates. This durable door with a 3-flap system delivers maximum energy efficiency that's 3-1/2 times higher than our standard single-flap pet doors. The Extreme Weather Pet Door protects your home from extreme temperatures while giving your pet the freedom to come and go. Features: 3-flap system offers protection from extreme heat, cold, drafts, insects, or driving rain; Durable plastic frame Includes: Snap on closing cover; Interior/Exterior frame; Core covers; Hardware and Installation Instructions. Color: White Material: ABS plastic and vinyl flap Pet Size: Pets up to 15 lbs Flap Opening: 5 1/8" x 8 1/4" Frame Dimensions: 7 1/2" x 11" Cut Out Dimensions: 6 3/8" x 10 1/8" Door Dimensions: Fits doors 1 5/8" - 2 1/4" thick PetSafe Extreme Weather Pet Door, Size: Small | Plastic | PetSmart