This contemporary flat-woven rug is hand-crafted in fun colors and updated patterns that make it perfect for a kids room or play area. Thicker than a typical kilim, it is strong and durable while maintaining a soft, flexible feel. Thanks to its low pile height, this flatweave is durable and long-lasting, which makes it a great choice for a highly trafficked area like the hallway, bathroom, kitchen or living room. You will love this rug for years to come. Color: Orange/Green.