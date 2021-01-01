STAINMASTER® PetProtect carpet is unsurpassed when it comes to durability and ease of vacuuming. This carpet releases pet hair easily therefore cutting your vacuuming time. It adds a fresh modern style to your home's decor and has updated colors. In addition, you can relax while playing with your pets on this carpet because accidents are easy to clean up. Pet odors are reduced when you use STAINMASTER cushion along with the STAINMASTER carpet. Ask for PetProtect carpet and cushion and you can't go wrong. STAINMASTER PetProtect Sparkle Flash Textured Carpet (Indoor) | S9750-912-1200-AB