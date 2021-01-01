From stainmaster
STAINMASTER PetProtect Bark To The Future I Tundra Textured Carpet Sample (Interior) in Brown | 7L721-720-SAMP
Helps you keep your home cleaner. Made with kid and pet-safe AllerShield technology. Reduce dust and allergen particle buildup without extending your cleaning routine. 90 Day Love It or Replace It satisfaction program. Lifetime limited warranty covering: food and beverage stains, soil accumulation, static shock, and pet urine stains. Additional limited warranty covering abrasive wear, texture retention, and fading. See warranty brochure for details. STAINMASTER PetProtect Bark To The Future I Tundra Textured Carpet Sample (Interior) in Brown | 7L721-720-SAMP