Please allow us to choose one for you. We cannot guarantee a specific color. The Petlinks Fun Beam laser satisfies a cat's need to hunt, and is a great bonding toy for pet and pet parent. This laser pointer toy is safe for the home as well. Features: Safe for the home Batteries included; 100% satisfaction guarantee Includes: 1 Toy Intended For: Cats Activity: Hunt and stalk; Swat and Pounce Color: Assorted colors; please allow us to choose one for you. Dimensions: 1.3 in x 1.3 in x 1.3 in Materials: 55% Polyester; 35% Recycled Fiberfill - 100% recycled plastic; 10% Catnip Care Instructions: Wipe clean with damp cloth Petlinks Fun Beam, Laser Cat Toy (COLOR VARIES) | PetSmart