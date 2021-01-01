Petlinks Catnip Bats Set of Two Compressed Catnip Cat Toys provide the excitement of catnip without the mess of loose catnip. These toys feature a spooky fun durable design perfect for swatting, carrying, & chewing. Excitement toys use our 100% pure & potent catnip to increase the enjoyment of play. Features: 100% all-natural compressed catnip Includes: 2 compressed catnip shaped bats Intended For: Cat Activity: Hunt and Stalk, Swat and Pounce Color: Natural Dimensions: .74 in L x 2.88 in W x 1.34 in H Materials: 100% Catnip Weight: 1.34 lbs Care Instructions: Remove packaging and silica packet and dispose of properly, or retain packaging in a safe place, as appropriate. Natural color may transfer. Caution: For pets only. Contains small parts. Keep out of reach of children. Pets should be supervised when playingwith this toy. Small pieces may break off and cause a choking hazard. Immediately remove toy from pet if any part becomes loose or detached. Store out of pet's reach when not in use. Petlinks Catnip Bats, Compressed Catnip Halloween Cat Toys - 2 Pack | PetSmart