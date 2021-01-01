From carhartt
Carhartt petite Women's Small Heather Gray Cotton/Polyester Workwear Pocket Short Sleeve T-Shirt
After 25 years of being the working man's t-shirt, this K87 is all woman it's fit for you, not for a dad or grandpa. Other than that, it's got the same classic look and same roomy cut. Original Fit 6.75 oz., 90% cotton10% polyester jersey Rib-knit crewneck Side-seamed construction minimizes twisting Left-chest pocket with sewn-on Carhartt label Tagless neck label for comfort Size: small. Color: Heather Gray. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.