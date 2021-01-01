From carhartt
Carhartt petite Women's Short 4 Bluestone Cotton/Spandex Original Fit Blaine Jean
These Original Fit, straight leg jeans have the right amount of stretchand durability to get you through the workday, along with extra coveragein the back for when you're reaching and bending. 12-ounce, 98%cotton/2% spandex. Original Fit. Rugged Flex technology for ease ofmovement. Mid-rise sits just below the waist. Higher waistband in theback for added coverage. Contoured waistband prevents gapping in theback. Comfortable fit through the hip and thigh. Straight leg. 17-inch leg opening. Color: Bluestone. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.