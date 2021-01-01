From carhartt
Carhartt petite Women's 8 Short Cotton/Spandex Original Fit Crawford Double-Front Pant, Black
Advertisement
The Crawford is built with a hint of stretch for comfort when you're working, and features double fronts with cleanout bottoms to accommodate kneepads. 8 oz., 98% cotton/2% spandex canvas Built with Rugged Flex to bend and stretch with you as you move. Contoured waistband prevents gapping in the back. Utility pockets and loop. Double-front construction with cleanout bottoms that accommodate knee pads. Triple-stitched main seams for durability. Straight leg opening. Color: Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.