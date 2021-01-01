From caterpillar
Caterpillar petite Trademark Men's X-Large Heather Grey Cotton Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Advertisement
The Caterpillar Trademark Tee is made from 6 oz. ringspun, combed jersey cotton that is soft and comfortable. It features an inside the neckline rib trim, blended with spandex, to help maintain the shape of the crew neck. Caterpillar also included a tagless neck label for additional comfort. You will be proud to wear this tee with the left chest and center back CAT logo graphic. A great tee for any occasion. Size: large. Color: Heather Grey. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.