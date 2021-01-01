Carhartt petite Men's Tall Large Heather Gray Polyester/Cotton Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

Wear a shirt that works as hard as you do with this Carhartt Short-Sleeve T-Shirt. Made of polyester/cotton pique knit, it's colorfast and stain-resistant so it stands up to wash after wash. The shirt has a unique pocket that holds your pens, glasses or tools securely in place. The sleeves are open and non-banded so you can move freely on the job. A no-roll, rib-knit polo collar and tagless neck label keep you comfortable all day. Its three-button front and square bottom with side vents make it look as good as it feels. Size: large. Color: Heather Gray. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.