From carhartt
Carhartt petite Men's Regular XXXX Large Stream Blue Cotton Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Advertisement
Move freely as you work with this Carhartt Short-Sleeve T-Shirt. It's an original fit shirt made of 100% cotton jersey knit that feels as good as it looks. The side-seam construction minimizes twisting for a smooth fit. The tagless neck label adds an extra level of comfort. A left-chest pocket with a sewn-on Carhartt label completes the look. Wear this rugged work shirt by itself or as a layering piece. Imported. Size: large. Color: Stream Blue. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.