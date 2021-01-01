From carhartt
Carhartt petite Men's Regular Medium Port Cotton Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Advertisement
Work in comfort with this Carhartt Short-Sleeve T-Shirt. It's an original fit shirt made of 100% cotton jersey knit for added softness. The side-seam construction minimizes twisting for a smooth fit. The tagless neck label adds extra comfort. A rib-knit collar and cuffs and a left-chest pocket with a sewn-on Carhartt label complete the look. Wear this work shirt by itself or as a layering piece. Size: medium. Color: Port. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.