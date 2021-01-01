From carhartt
Carhartt petite Men's Medium True Olive Snow Heather Cotton/Polyester Loose Fit Heavyweight Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt
A workwear staple, this men's pocket t-shirt is equal parts durable and comfortable. It has an original fit, Carhartt's roomiest cut. The heavyweight fabric only gets softer with time. Most colors: 6.75 oz., 100% cotton jersey, Heather Gray: 90% cotton/10% polyester jersey, Carbon Heather, Barrel Heather and Dark Cobalt Blue: 60% cotton/40% polyester jersey Original fit Rib-knit crewneck holds its shape throughout the day Side-seam construction minimizes twisting Left-chest pocket with sewn-on Carhartt patch Tagless neck label for a smooth feel Model height: 6 ft. 2 in., Chest size: 40.5 in., Wearing size M Imported. Color: True Olive Snow Heather. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.