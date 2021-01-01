Helly Hansen petite Men's Fjell Low Boa Slip Resistant Athletic Shoes - Composite Toe - Black/Blue Size 11.5(M)

The Fjell Low Boa exemplifies Helly Hansens dedication to producing the most innovative and safest footwear available. While tying your shoes do you find yourself short of breath? Introduced in 1971, only recently has the Boa closure system been incorporated into work boots and work shoes. You simply pull up to release, push down and turn to tighten. Your shoes stay secure and comfortable for your entire workday. This shoe features a Cordura nylon upper with a welded TPU overlay making a very durable and sturdy work shoe. The Fjell Low has a composite toe and a puncture resistant composite midsole plate. A HellyWear Hi-abrasion toe cap and heel counter have been added for additional abrasion resistance. For those long days on your feet, the Fjell Low features a dual density EVA midsole and a padded collar and tongue for comfort. A full length PU insole, with gel heel pod, and a TPU arch support are included to help absorb shock and provide all-day comfort. The Fjell Low is treated with Helly Hansens anti-microbial technology to help eliminate odors, and has a breathable air-mesh lining to help keep your feet dry. In keeping with the 140 year Helly Hansen history of innovation, quality and craftsmanship, Helly Hansen footwear is guaranteed to offer a level of fit, durability and comfort you would expect from footwear featuring the Helly Hansen name. Comfortable on the clock and stylish off the clock, the HH Fjell Low Boa blurs the lines of work and lifestyle footwear. Color: Black/Blue. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.