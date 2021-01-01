From carhartt
Carhartt petite Men's 38 Tan Cotton/Spandex Rugged Flex Rigby Work Short
Advertisement
Achieve effortless mobility with these flexible work shorts. Designed with Rugged Flex technology, these durable shorts feature a cotton-spandex canvas blend that keeps you comfortable. Sitting comfortably at the waist, the shorts have a relaxed fit at the seat and thigh. They include a multiple utility pockets, a left-leg hammer loop and strong, sewn-on-seam belt loops. The shorts are made with an 11-in. inseam. Color: Tan. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.