From carhartt

Carhartt petite Men's 34 in. Gravel Cotton/Spandex Rugged Flex 13 in. Rigby Short, Grey

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This 13 in., stretch canvas short is everything you need and more to make your workday work for you. 8 oz., 98% cotton/2% spandex canvas Built with Rugged Flex to bend and stretch with you as you move. Sits at the waist Relaxed seat and thigh Reinforced front slash pocket Stronger sewn-on-seam belt loops Right-leg secured cell phone pocket 13 in. inseam. Color: Gravel. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com