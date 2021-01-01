From carhartt
Carhartt petite Men's 34 in. Gravel Cotton/Spandex Rugged Flex 13 in. Rigby Short, Grey
This 13 in., stretch canvas short is everything you need and more to make your workday work for you. 8 oz., 98% cotton/2% spandex canvas Built with Rugged Flex to bend and stretch with you as you move. Sits at the waist Relaxed seat and thigh Reinforced front slash pocket Stronger sewn-on-seam belt loops Right-leg secured cell phone pocket 13 in. inseam. Color: Gravel. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.