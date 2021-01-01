From caterpillar
Caterpillar petite Logo Men's Large Bronze Cotton Short Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt
Advertisement
The Caterpillar Logo Pocket Short Sleeve Tee is made from 6 oz. 100% ringspun combed jersey cotton that is soft and comfortable. It features an inside the neckline rib trim, blended with spandex, to help maintain the shape of the crew neck. CAT also included a tag less neck label for additional comfort, and a left chest pocket for looks and versatility. A great short sleeve tee for any occasion. Size: large. Color: Bronze. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.