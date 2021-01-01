'Petals and Wings II' by Daphne Brissonnet Framed Painting Print

Daphne Brissonnet has always been drawn to the beauty of nature. Her early studies in botany opened her eyes to the form, dimension and subtle colors of her natural subjects. As she discovered a universe of unexpected beauty in the flowers and plants she studied, painting these subjects became an important part of her life, while revealing her talents as an artist. Primarily self-taught, Daphne continues to refine her skills by attending workshops in France and the U.S. as well as closer to her home in Canada. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating museum quality fine art reproductions. A clear acrylic facing is added to protect the print. The image is really stood out, making it a great addition to any space. Size: 11" H x 11" W, Matte Color: White