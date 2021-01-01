PetAlive AmazaPet

Homeopathic Support for a Healthy Respiratory SystemPetAlive AmazaPet is a 100% natural blend of herbal and homeopathic ingredients specially selected for the supporting respiratory health in pets. Presented in convenient lactose tablets, AmazaPet is easy to administer without fussing or fighting. Contains no gluten, artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.Respiratory issues can affect animals as much as they affect us. When your pet suffers from respiratory difficulties, it is usually due to inflammation and spasm of the airways as well as excessive production of mucus. This leads to difficulty in breathing.Available in 125 tablets. One bottle of 125 tablets will last between one and 6 weeks or more, depending on the size and dosage needs of your pet.