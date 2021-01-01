Petal Collection Dining Table by Knoll - Color: Brown - Finish: White - (P322-W-12)

Schultz originally designed the Petal Dining Table to accompany the Bertoia Chairs that Harry Bertoia designed for Knoll. All tables feature tops made of eight petals, which are mounted on a beautifully crafted cast aluminum â€œspiderâ€. Schultz was inspired by Queen Anne's Lace--a weed growing near his home in Pennsylvania--which grows clusters of flowers, each supported on its own stem. By making a table in this manner, there is no need for a ring support, and each petal is independent, allowing the table to expand and contract with the weather. Knoll is Modern Always because modern always works. Founded in 1938 by Hans and Florence Knoll, today Knoll is recognized internationally for creating workplace and residential furnishings that inspire, evolve, and endure. Knoll's portfolio of designs feature works from pioneering modernists like Eero Saarinen, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Harry Bertoia, and Richard Schultz. Along with their classic designs Knoll strives to work with the best designers of today including Antenna Design, Formway Design, Don Chadwick, David Adjaye, and Rem Koolhaas. With an incredible roster of products like the Womb Chair and Barcelona Chair, Knoll continues to remain true to the Bauhaus design philosophy it was founded on, that modern furniture should complement architectural space, not compete with it. Whether you're searching for one of their iconic modern designs or looking to update your workspace, Knoll has an array of products, which combine a Modernist aesthetic with residential appeal. Shape: Round. Color: Brown.