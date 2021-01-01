Quiet Spot Pet Tag Silencer, Pink

If the click-clacking of your pet's collar keeps you up at night, you can bring silence back to your home with the Quiet Spot tag silencer. With a unique, patented design, this product can blanket up to four pet tags in high-quality neoprene. This keeps them from knocking together as your pet walks, runs and leans into his bowl to eat. With a 3M Scotchlite reflective logo, it even helps to make your sidekick more visible during nighttime walks. The weatherproof cover can protect his name, allergy, vaccine and novelty tags from tarnishing or wearing out. And it's made in the USA—right in the heart of Denver, Colorado. The Quiet Spot tag silencer is built for 24/7 wear, so you can enjoy the peace and quiet again.