Bone Dry Pet Storage Collection Soft Rope Handles, Medium Round, Dog Show

MEDIUM ROUND BIN: Measures 12x15x15", the storage basket stands upright and the convenient handles make it easy to transport or move when needed; Simply collapse bin and store when not in use; Holds up to approximately 20 lbs (9 kg) MATERIAL AND CARE: 100% Polyester, durable and long-lasting use; Wipe clean with a damp cloth CUTE AND STYLISH FOR ANY ENVIRONMENT: The refreshing design and subtle texture of these baskets makes them great decor pieces for your home, pet-lovers or new pet owners ORGANIZATIONAL SOLUTION FOR THE HOME: Perfect for holding dry dog treats, leashes, collars, toys, blankets, outfits, grooming supplies and more MORE BONE DRY PET STORAGE OPTIONS: Bone Dry offers various pet products including pet bed, pet towels, pet mats, pet bowls & blankets, and storage bin; For more options, search Bone Dry or click the link Bone Dry at the top