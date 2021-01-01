Pet Royalty Luxury Handmade Organza Dog Cat Bow Tie Rhinestone Pearl Yellow Pet Jewelry Necklace Collar Dog For Pet Wedding, Gifts or Parties Small Size Organza Bag Included Yellow Color Medium Size.

💛Size: Medium Size: Neck Girth Fits 9' -10' = ( 23 cm - 25 cm ) - Collar Length 10' - 11' inches ( 25 cm - 29 cm ) plus 2' inches = 5 cm extension chain. 💛 The Package Include:🤗 1 Lovely Pearls Organza Bow Dog Necklace With Rhinestone and Free Organza Bag and Pet Royalty Free Alloy Medal Pet Royalty Store Value in $ 12 Adorable for your Pet. 💛 Fancy Design: This Lovely Organza Bow Pet Necklace is a piece 100 % handmade with Free Organza Bag perfect for Gift, Parties, Christmas, Birthdays, Wedding or Walking around the neighborhood special for all occasion. 💛 Materials Used: Organza Fabric, Rhinestones, Crystals, Glass Beads, Stainless Steel Wire, Beautiful Diamond Brooch, Organza Bag and Alloy Medal Pet Royalty. 💛 Fabric: These Adorable Organza Bow Dog Pearl Necklace Collar have an adjustable jewelry clasp that made it easy to put on and take off. 🧡 Question: 🤷‍♀️Questions? If you have any questions about this item, please Contact Me With General Inquires Button and we'll be happy to help!🤗 Thanks for shopping at Pet Royalty Store.