Pet Royalty Handmade Cat Golden Pendant Dog Necklace Collar Pet Jewelry Dog Collar For Small Dog For All Occasions Wedding, Parties, Birthday or Gift (Small).

💜Small: Small Size: Neck Girth Fits 8 " - 9 " = ( 20 cm - 23 cm ) - Collar Length 9 " inches - 10' inches ( 23 cm - 25 cm ) plus 2' inches = 5 cm extension chain for your pet's comfort. 💜The Package Include:🤗 1 Lovely Pearls Two Rows Cat Charm Dog Necklace Piece and Pet Royalty Free Alloy Medal Pet Royalty Store Value in $ 12 Adorable for your Pet. 💜Fancy Design: This Lovely Pet Necklace is a piece 100 % handmade with Cat Charm perfect for Gift, Parties, Christmas, Birthdays, Wedding or Walking around the neighborhood special for all occasion. 💜Materials Used: Black and White Cat Charm Dog Necklace Glass Pearls, 2' Inches Golden Chain, Stainless Steel Wire, Golden Jewelry Clasps, Golden Free Dog Tag Alloy Pet Royalty Value in $ 12. 💜Fabric: These Adorable Dog Black and White Necklace Cat Charm are 100 % handcrafted with Charms and adjustable jewelry clasp that made it easy to put on and take off. 🧡 Question: 🤷‍♀️Questions? If you have any questions about this item, please Contact Me With General Inquires Button and we'll be happy to help!🤗 Thanks for shopping at Pet Royalty Store.