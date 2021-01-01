Lucky Dog Pet Resort Outdoor Dog Playpen & Cover, 52-in

Let your doggo rest and relax in on his own in the great outdoors with theLucky Dog Pet Resort Outdoor Dog Playpen & Cover. Built using sturdy wire construction that’s powder-coated to be rust-resistant, this kennel is made for long-lasting durability. It’s designed using modular panels that clamp together easily and raised legs that sit 1.5 inches off the ground for easy sweeping and cleaning. The steel roof is covered with a waterproof tarp that is UV-protected and crafted to resist fading, ripping or cracking while it shelters your doggo from the weather. It features a dog-safe lockable gate latch to keep escape artist puppers inside and provide you with peace of mind.