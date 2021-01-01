Pet Rabbit Hutch Wooden House

Give your furry friend the space they deserve with the TOPMAX Deluxe Rabbit Hutch Wooden Cottage crafted with small animals in mind. Designed to give your pet plenty of room to roam and explore, the first floor play area consists entirely of rabbit-safe powder coated wire mesh panels and Cypress Fir wood borders to create a well ventilated space to maintain clean air for your pet, while also allowing you a clear view to easily watch them go about their day uninterrupted. The second floor nesting box acts as a roomy insulated resting place for your pet to seek comfort and shelter when they need privacy, making them feel safe and relaxed while also shielding them from the elements, coupled with the weather-proof asphalt roof. Easily access your rabbit or maintain your hutch using the 3 built-in easy access entry doors. Metal removable drop pan sliding floors eliminate the headache when cleaning your hutch. The sturdy interior ladder ramp connects both the base and upper level, allowing your pet to run up and down as they please.Perfect for both outdoor and indoor use, give your pet space to stretch their legs and roam comfortably in a large hutch designed with a tasteful build. Color: Gray