Pet Plaid Personalized Dog Collar - Small-Medium

Personalized with any name and additional line of textChoose from multiple color choices Fabric collar is printed in full color on both sidesAdjustable strap offers a customized fitIncludes metal d-ring to attach with a dog leashDesigned to fit small-sized dogsAdjustable; Measures approximately 1" W x 14" buckle-to-buckle length when fully extended; actual length may vary within 1-2" of stated sizeSnap buckle closure provides a secure fit100% polyester fabric with metal d-ring and plastic tri-slide and snap buckleWipe cleanMade in the USA of imported materials Add a stylish form of identification to your pet with the Pet Plaid Personalized Dog Collar. Featuring a trendy plaid design, this personalized dog collar serves as extra security for your furry friend.