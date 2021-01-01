Does your pooch suffer from foul breath?Pet Naturals Breath Bites for Dogs 60 Soft Chews is designed to help get rid of doggy breath and reduce fecal odor. Pet Naturals of Vermont Breath Bites for Dogs is formulated with unique ingredients such as Champignon Mushroom extract, which suppresses odor causing toxins in the digestive system, cinnamon, which promotes a healthy bacterial balance in the mouth, and spirulina, which is a natural deodorizer. This advanced formulation also reduces the frequency of gas and promotes healthy blood filtration.Stop the smells with Pet Naturals of Vermont Breath Bites for Dogs.