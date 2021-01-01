Zen Clipper Pet Nail Clipper, Medium

The next time you clip your cat’s nails, clip the tip but not the quick with Zen Clipper’s Pet Nail Clipper! The quick is the part of your cat’s nails that carries the blood supply and can be painful when cut. These unique clippers feature a stainless-steel conical blade that only allows the tip portion of the nail inside the cutting area, protecting the quick. This creates an easier, stress-free grooming experience for both you and your paw-tner! The clippers are available in seven different sizes to accommodate a variety of different pets from birds and reptiles to dogs weighing between 30-60 pounds.