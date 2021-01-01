From asstd national brand
Pet Life Cozy Play Plush 2 Set Of Matching Squeaking Chew Dog Toys, One Size , Pink
ï»¿The Pet Life 2 set matching chew and squeak dog toys are composed of polyester outerlining with an ultra-premium level of generous inner polyfill for added plush. Features an inner squeaker for added engaging play. These toys are so easy to clean and machine washable. Available in Multiple Colors. Sizing Guide: Measurements: 16 Length/Inches, 16 Height/Inches, 10 Width/InchesPet Intended For: DogMeasurements: 12 Length/Inches, 10 Width/Inches, 4 Height/InchesWeight (lb.): 1 LbBase Material: 100% PolyesterCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported