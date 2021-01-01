E-Living Store Pet Furniture Protector Non-Slip Water-Resistant Cover for Dogs and Cats with 3-Sided Bolster Soft Fabric - Medium,Gray

Protect your furniture and provide a comfortable space for your companion with the E-Living Pet Furniture Cover! This pet bed helps you keep the quality of your furniture, protects against unwanted pet hair, and prevents damaged upholstery. Very easy to install: after zippering in the bolster to the furniture cover simply place on top of your sofa, loveseat, or chair. The non-slip dots on the pad keeps the furniture cover in place and prevents it from sliding off of your furniture. Now your furry friend can get comfortable without any worry of the furniture cover falling off the sofa. The base padding of the furniture cover is also water-resistant, providing extra defense against soil and stains. To see more from E-Living, click the 'E-Living Store' link at the top of the page to start exploring other home items.