Scamper Pet Dog and Puppy Pee Training Pads, Extra Large 28" x 34" - 40 Count

Keep your floors clean with these Scamper Puppy Training Pads (40 Pack). Suitable for dogs and puppies, they are made with six layers for super-absorbing action. The core turns urine to gel and locks the liquid in the middle layers, keeping each pad dry even after use. Rated to hold up to three cups of liquid, these puppy pee pads have a bottom lining made of PE plastic material that prevents leaks. This helps protect your floor, while keeping it clean. The heavy-duty dog training pee pads can even be used on carpeted floors. In addition to liquid, the lining helps control urine odors, so you can maintain a fresh-smelling house. These pads come in a pack of 40, giving you plenty to last a while.