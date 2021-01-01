From j.t. eaton & co., inc.
PET Black Cable Sleeve 14 inch X 100ft
Operating temp(degree F.):-103 to 257 Melt temp: 446.Our cord organizer is used for car, audio, computer, electronic applications Our PET sleeve protects cords and wires from dirt, frays & chewing pets. Prolong the life of cables Recommended: Cut Sleeving with a HOT KNIFE to prevent fraying, if a Hot Knife is not available, make sure to sear the edges with another heat source (example: use the flame from a lighter) Size: Diameter: 1/4' Length: 100 Feet Color: Black UL ROHS REACH Halogen Free