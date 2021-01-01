From pet life
Pet Life Pet Beds BROWN - Brown Windowpane Touchdog Jacket & Reversible Mat
Brown Windowpane Touchdog Jacket & Reversible Mat. Roll out a comfy napping spot in a snap when your furry friend needs a break with this jacket and mat that offers a reversible design for a feel that's always ready to usher in doggy dreams. FeaturesExterior is composed of an ultra-smooth blend for stretch and comfortMat easily rolls up and folds with incorporated accented strings for tying downJacket has dual heavy-duty hook-and-loop straps for added stabilityProduct DetailsIncludes jacket and reversible dog matJacket: back leash slit70% polyester / 28% cotton / 2% spandexImported