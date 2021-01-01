Pest Control Pop-Ups

Self-supporting mesh enclosures keep out insects, birds and animal pests like rabbits - even dogs and cats - while letting in light and rain. Fine mesh allows good air circulation while protecting plants from harsh, drying winds. Pop-Ups install in minutes and fit snugly over 4' x 4' or 4' x 8' raised beds; they can also be used over Grow Beds and in-ground plants. Built-in corner loops and anchoring stakes (included) let you secure Pop-Ups into the ground. Covers fold flat for easy storage. The 48" height is ideal for larger plants like peppers, potatoes, broccoli and blueberries.