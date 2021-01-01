From noori rug

Noori Rug "Peshawar Azure" Hand Knotted Area Rug 7'9" x 10'6" Beige/Brown

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Rug Size: 7'9 x 10'6 Durable Hand-Knotted Construction Made of 100% Premium Wool Crafted in Pakistan

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com