Victoria and Albert PES-N-RH-OF Pescadero 67" Free Standing Natural Stone Soaking Tub with Center Drain and Overflow Gloss White Tub Soaking

Victoria and Albert PES-N-RH-OF Pescadero 67" Free Standing Natural Stone Soaking Tub with Center Drain and Overflow With its deep and dual-ended bathing well, the Pescadero is the perfect bathtub for one or two people. Smart, sculpted details on the inside and outside of the bathtub create crisp shadow lines that accentuate the dynamic contours of the rim. At a compact 67? long, the Pescadero is ideal for bathrooms large and small that require a confident design statement. The Pescadero is named after the Californian town in the USA. Features a void space underneath for drain plumbing.Victoria and Albert PES-N-RH-OF Features:Covered under Victoria and Albert's 25 year warrantyConstructed of natural stoneSoaking bath tub for a calm bathing experienceInstalls in a free standing configurationDrain assembly sold separatelyEquipped with overflow assembly permitting the user to enjoy a deep soak without worrying about spillageVictoria and Albert PES-N-RH-OF Specifications:Overall Height: 25-3/4" (bottom to top of tub)Overall Length: 66-3/4" (left to right of tub)Overall Width: 31-3/8" (front to back of tub)Basin Length: 52-3/8" (left to right of bottom basin)Basin Width: 23-1/4" (front to back of bottom basin)Basin Depth: 15-1/8" (top to bottom of basin)Maximum Water Capacity: 70 gallonsWater Depth: 15-1/8" Freestanding Gloss White