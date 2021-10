Santa and his reindeer soar across the night sky above the manger where little Jesus sleeps. Despite the late hour shepherds watch their sheep turning a curious gaze toward the Three Kings riding camels. Leonor Quispe brings the nativity to the Andes in a lavish handcrafted Christmas tree skirt. She works in the traditional art of arpilleria (patchwork) to create this family heirloom. Each tiny figure is crafted in three dimensions and embroidered.